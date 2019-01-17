Peterborough men charged with residential break-in

Two Peterborough men have been arrested and charged following a residential break-in on Friday night.

Police say around 9:45 p.m., two men broke into the residence on Edmison Drive in the north end while the homeowners were away. No property was reported as stolen.

Through the investigation, two suspects were identified.

On Monday, officers located one of the accused walking in the area of Antrim and George streets,

Michael Robert Corley, 28, of Antrim Street, was arrested and charged with break and enter.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Monday.

On Tuesday, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Jamie Allan Procter, 43, of no fixed address, for break and enter and break and enter with intent to steal a firearm.

On Wednesday afternoon, the accused turned himself in at the police station where he was arrested on the warrant.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.