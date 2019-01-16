ATV reported stolen from home north of Havelock
Peterborough County OPP are investigating a report of an overnight theft of an ATV in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township on Tuesday night.
Police were called on Wednesday morning to investigate the theft from a residence on Fire Route 80B on Kashabog Lake, about 35 kilometres north of the village of Havelock.
The suspect(s) allegedly stole a camouflage-coloured 2016 Yamaha Grizzly all-terrain vehicle with licence plate 8EL89. The vehicle is equipped with a snorkel kit.
The value of the missing ATV is estimated at $10,000.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Peterborough County OPP Const. Landon LaFreniere at 705-742-0401, or non-emergency line 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.
