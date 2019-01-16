Streaking Manitoba Moose win 2nd straight over Milwaukee Admirals

The Manitoba Moose are unbeaten in regulation time in their last five consecutive games.

The Moose won again on Wednesday as they defeated the Milwaukee Admirals 4-2 at Bell MTS Place. The Moose scored an overtime win against the Admirals 48 hours earlier and have managed at least a single point in all of the first four games of their current six-game homestand.

“We put our foot down,” Moose defenceman Peter Stoykewych said.

“They came out strong and we expected that. That always happens when you beat a team in the first game of the series, but we put our foot down, got the lead, and didn’t look back.”

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets recall Cam Schilling from Manitoba Moose

Kristian Reichel, Logan Stanley, Logan Shaw, and Michael Spacek scored goals for Manitoba. Shaw scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season and is now riding a three-game point streak. Seth Griffith had a pair of assists.

Reichel’s first-period tally ended a 26-game goal scoring drought.

“It was huge we scored right after they scored,” Reichel said. “It wasn’t easy for me to score, because I didn’t score long time.”

WATCH: Highlights Admirals vs Moose – January 16

The Admirals opened the scoring midway through the first period. But the lead lasted less than two minutes as Reichel and Stanley scored goals just 87 seconds apart. The Moose scored four straight times before the Admirals scored their second goal with a little under three minutes remaining in regulation. The Admirals made a strong push in the third period as they outshot the Moose 16-4 in the final frame.

“We were playing with some poise,” Moose head coach Pascal Vincent said. “We were making plays. We were supporting the puck, and playing well defensively. In the third period, they had a push, and Eric Comrie was solid again. But I thought it was a pretty good game.”

Comrie made 31 saves in goal for the Moose.

Jansen Harkins was kept off the scoresheet to end his three-game goal streak.

Nicholas Baptiste scored both goals for the Admirals in the loss. Troy Grosenick made 23 stops.

RELATED: Seth Griffith scores in overtime to pace Manitoba Moose past Milwaukee Admirals

The Moose continue their homestand with back-to-back games against the San Antonio Rampage on Saturday and Sunday at Bell MTS Place.