Winnipeg Jets recall Cam Schilling from Manitoba Moose

The Winnipeg Jets recalled defenceman Cam Schilling from the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday as insurance for their upcoming road trip.

It’s the second time this season the Jets have called up the blueliner.

Schilling, 30, made his Jets debut back in November and recorded one assist while appearing in four games. Schilling is in his second season in the organization and has one goal and nine assists in 27 AHL games with the Moose this season.

Schilling also played six NHL games for the Washington Capitals over the span of three seasons from 2012-2015.

Jets defencemen Dustin Byfuglien and Ben Chiarot are both currently dealing with injuries. Chiarot sat out Tuesday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights, and Schilling’s recall indicates he probably won’t be available to play on the upcoming road trip.

The Jets will put a three-game win streak on the line on Thursday against the Nashville Predators.