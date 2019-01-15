Seth Griffith scores in overtime to pace Manitoba Moose past Milwaukee Admirals

Seth Griffith scored with a minute left in overtime to give the Manitoba Moose a win on Monday.

The Moose continued their six-game homestand with a 3-2 overtime victory against the division rival Milwaukee Admirals at Bell MTS Place.

The Moose have had at least one point in their last four straight games.

“We’ve been playing a lot better since the Christmas break,” Griffith said.

“Our record shows we’re doing the right things. It’s no secret that we got to make a push here for the playoffs, and I think everybody is starting to buy in, and it’s starting to show on the ice.”

Logan Shaw and the red-hot Jansen Harkins also scored for Manitoba in the win. Both Shaw and Griffith added an assist for two-point nights. Shaw’s second-period tally was his team-leading 14th goal of the season.

Harkins has now had three goals and two assists in his last three games.

“I’m not really doing too much different,” Harkins said. “Our team has kind of been in games, and we’ve just been pressuring well and getting a couple bounces and just finishing on my looks.”

Eric Comrie was sensational in the overtime period, as he made four straight saves in a sequence. He finished the game with 34 stops. The Moose outshot Milwaukee 42-36.

After a scoreless first period, Colin Blackwell and Tanner Jeannot scored second-period goals for the Admirals, who had a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes. Harkins tied the game midway through the final frame.

“I liked the way we responded,” head coach Pascal Vincent said. “Even when they scored their second goal, I didn’t feel like our team was panicking whatsoever.”

Troy Grosenick had 39 saves in the loss for Milwaukee.

The homestand continues on Wednesday for the Moose with a rematch against the Admirals beginning at 7 p.m. at Bell MTS Place.