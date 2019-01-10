Manitoba Moose earn third straight home victory with win over Laval

Eric Comrie had his second shutout of the season as the Manitoba Moose opened the six-game homestand with a win.

The Moose scored twice in the first 10 minutes and held on for a 4-0 victory over the visiting Laval Rocket on Thursday at Bell MTS Place.

Cameron Schilling and Alexis D’Aoust scored first period goals to give the Moose an early two-goal lead.

Moose newcomer Jimmy Oligny was given a game misconduct in the first period for being the third man in. He got into a fight with Michael Pezzetta after Kristian Reichel was sent head first into the boards. Skyler McKenzie also received a fighting major during the same stoppage in play after squaring off with Antoine Waked.

There was no scoring in the middle frame, and with 3:05 remaining in the third period, Jansen Harkins sealed the victory with an empty net goal.

Marko Dano added a fourth goal with just 24 seconds left to close out the scoring as the Moose picked up a third straight home win.

Harkins also recorded an assist for a two-point effort.

Comrie finished the game with 35 saves, while Charlie Lindgren made 23 stops for Laval.

The two teams meet again on Saturday starting at 6:00 PM at Bell MTS Place.