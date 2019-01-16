Canada
Province investigating workplace death in Lethbridge

Alberta Labour has confirmed an investigation is underway after a workplace death in Lethbridge early Wednesday.

Trent Bancarz, a spokesperson for the ministry, told Global News the incident occurred around 8 a.m. at the construction site for Cavendish Farm’s new potato processing plant in the city’s north end.

He sais Occupational Health and Safety was investigating and had officers on site earlier in the day. No orders had been issued as of 6 p.m.

It’s not known if the individual who died was male or female, but Bancarz said the worker was injured while on the job and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The ministry said it didn’t know which construction company the person who died was working for.

