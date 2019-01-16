Saskatoon weather outlook: -40 wind chills ahead

-40 wind chills slide in as temperatures plunge into the -30s.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

-35 is what it felt like in Saskatoon early Tuesday morning with wind chill as temperatures fell back to -25 degrees to start the day.

A mix of mostly cloudy skies and ice crystals kicked off the day before the mercury climbed up to -20 heading into the noon hour.

-52 is what it felt like in Stony Rapids this morning, Saskatoon recorded a wind chill of -35 at 3am today https://t.co/FV2kiz9jg5 #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/p0sYJo2GJr — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 16, 2019

Wind chills as cold as -55 possible in northern #Sask where an extreme cold warning remains in effect https://t.co/FV2kiz9jg5 #yxe #skstorm pic.twitter.com/5tK3RYC9ui — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 16, 2019

Feels like -31 right now in Saskatoon under mostly cloudy skies at a current temp of -21 https://t.co/FV2kiz9jg5 #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/lNpbSdsMPf — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 16, 2019

The climb continues into the afternoon, up to a daytime high a few degrees into the minus teens under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries.

Wednesday Night

The risk of snow diminishes during the evening as clouds linger until the early morning hours before beginning to clear out as conditions cool back into the mid -20s.

Thursday

-38 is what it’ll feel like with wind chill early Thursday morning with extremely cold conditions easing during the day as sunshine kicks into full swing.

An arctic high pressure system building into the north will keep things extremely chilly with an afternoon high only making it up to around -21 degrees with wind chills staying around -30 all day.

Friday

Temperatures slide down toward and likely into the -30s to start the day on Friday, depending on whether or not a deck of clouds swings in to start the day.

By afternoon, the clouds will have arrived, helping moderate temperatures up into the -22 degree range for a daytime high, but it will feel like the -30s all day with wind chill.

Weekend Outlook

There is a chance of a few flurries late Saturday into early Sunday as another wave of clouds pushes in with afternoon highs climbing into the minus teens both days after starting out close to the -30s Saturday morning before we warm back up next week.

Laurie Wiens took the Your Saskatchewan photo for Jan. 16 near Herschel:

