Timeline: SIU report details death of Danforth killer

In a report released Wednesday, the Ontario Special Investigations Unit said the gunman who opened fire in Toronto’s Greektown last July, killing two and injuring 13, had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The report provided a detailed timeline of the frantic few minutes leading to the death of the killer, Faisal Hussain.

It did not address Hussain’s crimes, which are being investigated by the Toronto Police Service.

“While there are many serious questions about Mr. Hussain’s actions prior to his contact with the police, the SIU’s mandate is limited to determining whether there are reasonable grounds to believe that a police officer committed a criminal offence in relation to Mr. Hussain’s death,” the report said.

10 p.m. — Police begin receiving 911 calls about a gunman on Danforth Ave. He is shooting people in restaurants and heading west on foot.

10:05 p.m. — The gunman, Faisal Hussain, walks down an alley south of Danforth.

10:06 p.m. — Two police officers spot Hussain on the west sidewalk of Bowden St. He fires towards the 7Numbers restaurant. The officers exit their vehicle and Hussain fires “multiple times in their direction.” They return fire. One of Hussain’s shots shatters the rear window of the police cruiser. Hussain runs north on Bowden St. and turns west on Danforth Ave.

10:12 p.m. — Police find Hussain on the sidewalk near the Danforth Church. He is lying on his back with a gunshot wound to his head. His ring and pinkie finger are still gripping the gun. Two loaded ammunition magazines are nearby, and there are three more in his bag.

