‘I felt like I was flying’: Panicking driver leads to ‘shocking’ crash at Kelowna mall

Two parked cars outside a Kelowna mall were damaged when a small SUV accidentally drove onto them Tuesday afternoon.

The female SUV driver says she panicked, and likely hit the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal. The accident, which drew scores of onlookers, took place in the parking lot of Kelowna’s Orchard Shopping Centre.

The woman said she was stopped, then tried to make a turn. When she initiated the turn, she said she felt her car slip.

“I panicked maybe,” she told Global News.

The woman said she tried stopping, but it was too late at that point, with her SUV already on top of the other two vehicles.

“I didn’t know what was going on; I felt like I was flying,” she said of the accident.

The owner of the parked and heavily damaged red Pontiac was Randy Robinson.

“[People] were all taking about the accident and then when I came outside, I could see that grey car,” Robinson told Global News as he pointed to the SUV parked on his Pontiac.

“And then I thought ‘That’s pretty close to where I was parked.’ And then when I got there, I said ‘holy. . . .”

The man also said “stuff happens,” adding seeing an SUV parked atop his car was still “quite a shock.”