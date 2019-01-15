Blowing snow could reduce visibility in Montreal and parts of Quebec

A blast of winter weather is on the way for Montreal and the surrounding areas.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Tuesday afternoon for several regions in western, southern and central Quebec.

“A vigorous cold front will move across Quebec beginning overnight tonight,” reads the statement.

The weather agency warns there will also be heavy snow and strong winds, which could significantly reduce visibility on the road. As a result, motorists should expect “hazardous and changing” driving conditions.

Quebecers in affected regions should also prepare for cold weather.

“Behind the front, the temperatures will drop rapidly,” the agency said.