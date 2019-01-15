Svend Robinson announces return to politics

BURNABY, B.C. – Former New Democrat MP Svend Robinson is attempting a political comeback, nearly 15 years after his theft of an expensive diamond ring brought an end to his decades-long career.

Robinson is expected to be acclaimed as the NDP candidate in the riding of Burnaby North-Seymour at a nomination meeting later this week after serving seven terms in various ridings in the Metro Vancouver city from 1979 to 2004.

Robinson made the announcement today outside his childhood home in the riding.

He says he’s been knocking on doors in the community and even though it’s been 15 years since he left federal politics, people have welcomed him back.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is running in a byelection in the neighbouring riding of Burnaby South and Robinson recently appeared with him at a campaign event.

Robinson pleaded guilty to theft over $5,000 in 2004 after stealing an engagement ring valued at $64,000 from an auction, but he said he suffered from a mental health disorder and received a conditional discharge.

Since leaving politics, the 66-year-old has spent time in Switzerland working with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.