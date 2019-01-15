Crime
January 15, 2019 12:21 pm

Police looking for witnesses in East Hamilton shooting

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton police continue to investigate a shooting incident in the east end.

Ken Mann/CHML File
A A

Hamilton police are appealing to witnesses who may have seen a shooting in the city’s east end.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots just after 2 p.m. Monday in the area of Brunswick Street and Melvin Avenue.

Police say those involved took off before officers arrived on the scene but they did manage to secure a black Subaru SUV and shell casings.

Investigators say they have no evidence to support anyone was injured.

READ MORE: Police thank residents for help that led to arrest of assault suspect

Police believe a red sedan is related to the incident and officers are still searching for it.

The shooting forced HiIlcrest Elementary School and the Umbrella Family Care Centre into a hold-and-secure as a precaution.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
East Hamilton shooting
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
Hamilton Shooting
Hillcrest Elementary School
hold and secure
shooting in Hamilton

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.