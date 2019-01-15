Police looking for witnesses in East Hamilton shooting

Hamilton police are appealing to witnesses who may have seen a shooting in the city’s east end.
Officers responded to a report of gunshots just after 2 p.m. Monday in the area of Brunswick Street and Melvin Avenue.
Police say those involved took off before officers arrived on the scene but they did manage to secure a black Subaru SUV and shell casings.
Investigators say they have no evidence to support anyone was injured.
Police believe a red sedan is related to the incident and officers are still searching for it.
The shooting forced HiIlcrest Elementary School and the Umbrella Family Care Centre into a hold-and-secure as a precaution.
