Police looking for witnesses in East Hamilton shooting

Hamilton police are appealing to witnesses who may have seen a shooting in the city’s east end.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots just after 2 p.m. Monday in the area of Brunswick Street and Melvin Avenue.

HPS cont's to investigate the city's 2nd shooting incident for '19. Witnesses r asked to contact 905-546-2956. There is no evidence to support injuries were incurred during the incident. #HamOnt https://t.co/TUXQVynBp7 pic.twitter.com/R9xA80hC3u — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 15, 2019

Police say those involved took off before officers arrived on the scene but they did manage to secure a black Subaru SUV and shell casings.

Investigators say they have no evidence to support anyone was injured.

Police believe a red sedan is related to the incident and officers are still searching for it.

The shooting forced HiIlcrest Elementary School and the Umbrella Family Care Centre into a hold-and-secure as a precaution.