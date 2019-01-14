Police thank residents for help that led to arrest of assault suspect

Witnesses have helped Hamilton Police apprehend an assault suspect.
Police received a call on Saturday morning about a woman being assaulted in the middle of the road between Birge and Cheever Street by a man who tried to escape in his vehicle before officers arrived.
Police say the man crashed his van into a cement street barrier and two parked cars, and tried to take off on foot, but he was arrested a few blocks away.
Christopher Estabrooks, 22, is facing charges of assault, failure to stop after an accident and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
