Police thank residents for help that led to arrest of assault suspect

Witnesses have helped Hamilton Police apprehend an assault suspect.

Police received a call on Saturday morning about a woman being assaulted in the middle of the road between Birge and Cheever Street by a man who tried to escape in his vehicle before officers arrived.

Police say the man crashed his van into a cement street barrier and two parked cars, and tried to take off on foot, but he was arrested a few blocks away.

Witnesses assist Hamilton Police in locating a male involved in an early morning assault on January 12, 2019. A 22-year-old Hamilton man faces criminal charges. https://t.co/CBRa1qxrv9 #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/PRg9movKxT — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 14, 2019

Christopher Estabrooks, 22, is facing charges of assault, failure to stop after an accident and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.