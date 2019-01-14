Crime
January 14, 2019 1:14 pm

Police thank residents for help that led to arrest of assault suspect

By Reporter  900 CHML

Hamilton police arrested a suspect in an assault after receiving help from nearby citizens.

900 CHML / Laura Hampshire
A A

Witnesses have helped Hamilton Police apprehend an assault suspect.

Police received a call on Saturday morning about a woman being assaulted in the middle of the road between Birge and Cheever Street by a man who tried to escape in his vehicle before officers arrived.

Police say the man crashed his van into a cement street barrier and two parked cars, and tried to take off on foot, but he was arrested a few blocks away.

Christopher Estabrooks, 22, is facing charges of assault, failure to stop after an accident and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Birge and Cheever Street
Cheever street Hamilton
Christopher Estabrooks
City of Hamilton
Hamilton Assault
Hamilton Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.