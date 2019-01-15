6 new officers finish training, ready to start with Sask. Highway Patrol

The Saskatchewan Highway Patrol (SHP) is welcoming six new officers to detachments in Regina, Lloydminster and Prince Albert after the recruits graduated from their training program in December 2018.

SHP is comprised of constables who have the authority to enforce Criminal Code, federal, provincial and municipal statutes relating to road transportation, and the licensing, registration and operation of vehicles.

“We are pleased to add six new officers as they will improve response times for emergency calls and the valuable service the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol provides,” said Lori Carr, highways and infrastructure minister.

The officers were trained for 911 calls such as clearing a house of suspects, high-risk vehicle stops, and dealing with people who have mental health issues.

“Highway patrol officers are providing valuable support to the RCMP and municipal police services,” Carr said.

Commercial vehicle enforcement remains the number one priority of the Highway Patrol who have the right to stop trucks and complete vehicle weight and safety inspections, enforce speed limits and other rules of the road.

They also respond to emergency calls and enforce traffic safety laws – supporting their role on the Protection and Response Team (PRT).

PRT was formed about a year ago to reduce crime, mainly in rural areas, by bringing together highway patrol officers, conservation officers, RCMP and municipal police officers.