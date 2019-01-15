‘Albertans are furious’ at state of province and Canada: Former Wildrose leader Brian Jean

Former Wildrose leader and MLA Brian Jean had some harsh opinions about the state of Alberta in a Facebook post on Monday, and it created a strong response on social media.

In the statement, “An Agenda to move Alberta Forward,” Jean said “Alberta’s future looks bleak unless bold action is taken” and “Canada is broken.”

Jean also called Alberta’s financial situation a “mess” and said the NDP government isn’t doing its job in areas such as healthcare, education, social services, looking after seniors.

“Any prudent government would have its hands full trying to make thoughtful, measured, and necessary improvements to control spending and generate a return on our public investment for Albertans,” he wrote.

Jean said “Albertans are furious” with the way the country is operating and claimed “Canada is broken” and not “working the way it was intended in 1867.” He referred to the struggle of getting approval for pipeline projects, such as the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion, as a primary concern.

“Our courts, motivated by virtue-signaling to vocal minorities and triggered by legal actions funded by foreign interests, routinely override the explicit wishes of our legislatures and the electorate by claiming powers to overrule the executive decision-making of our cabinet,” he said.

“None of our political leaders understand the current anger of Albertans — Albertans want a ‘Mad as hell’ Party, that isn’t going to take it anymore.”

Jean said Alberta should lead in getting Canada back on track but expressed concern no political party in Alberta “is prepared to take up this fight.”

Jean’s statement seemed to be the motivation behind the hashtag #NotAngryAB, which began trending in Edmonton and Calgary on Monday after blogger Mike Morrison used the hashtag in a tweet explaining the reasons he enjoyed living in Alberta.

Conservatives keep saying Albertans are furious. But I'm not. It's never been safer for me and my boyfriend to be together.

I get same-day doctors appointments.

I don't pay a sales tax.

My business is successful and I'm hiring.

And look at my cat. She's so cute. #NotAngryAB pic.twitter.com/KPRFuVjC1Z — Mike Morrison 🏳️‍🌈 (@mikesbloggity) January 14, 2019

Other Albertans began posting tweets with the hashtag, explaining why they enjoyed living in the province.

Conservatives keep saying Albertans are angry but I'm #NotAngryAB I'm happily retired w/ a happily working wife, 2 great kids still living in AB & 2 nearly perfect granddaughters who laugh at some of my funny faces. I'm looking forward to watching them grow in a progressive Ab — kbt (@KbtKevan) January 15, 2019

Lived in Alberta all my life and am #NotAngryAB. I was able to go to #UCalgary, got a good job after graduation, was eventually laid off and then found an even better job. I love living so close to the mountains that we can go on a wildernesses adventure whenever we want. — Sir Dave the Pantless (@DaveThePantless) January 15, 2019

#NotAngryAB I live in a wonderful community of people. I study some of the best literature in the word: Alberta literature. We have world-renowned experimental poets living and working here, and the Banff Centre. That's not to mention our universal health care & #abed & #abpse. — Jay Guevara (#CommitCuriosity) (@DrJayDrNo) January 15, 2019

I’m a #NotAngryAB because my kids didn’t have to go through the same ideologically motivated austerity I had to when I was in school and Klein decided to “balance” the budget in the backs of teachers and students. The NDs invested in my kids future instead! #ableg #ThanksNDP — Jeremy Klug (@jeremy_klug) January 15, 2019

I am #NotAngryAB.

I retired last year after working in a job I loved for 45 years. Alberta gave me that opportunity.

I see the election of the NDP (finally) as the best thing to happen in 50 years. I am optimistic that ABs will see that they are the only option. #abpoli — Ken Robinson (@KPRobinson0155) January 15, 2019

Jean resigned as MLA of Fort McMurray-Athabasca in March of 2018 after losing in the United Conservative Leadership race to Jason Kenney.