Alberta oil and gas advocacy group cancels ‘Convoy to Ottawa’

A coalition of Alberta oil and gas advocacy groups has cancelled a truck convoy to Ottawa it was planning for February due to “unexpected challenges.”

Rally 4 Resources, a grassroots movement based in Red Deer that promotes resource-based industries, was planning to start the convoy on Feb. 15. Another group, Canada Action, was also helping plan the event, including raising money to cover costs through a GoFundMe campaign.

Since March, the two groups have organized about 30 rallies across Canada.

However, on Monday, organizers issued a statement saying they had to cancel the convoy.

“We would like to recognize the overwhelming support and courage that so many Canadians from coast to coast have expressed in their desire to participate in the Resource Coalition Convoy to Ottawa,” read a statement posted on the GoFundMe page.

“This event was planned in response to the overwhelming momentum that’s been building from our resource rallies. Unfortunately, we have come to the decision that it is no longer viable to proceed with our planned convoy.

“We cannot confidently mitigate the unexpected challenges associated with this event.

“As such, we will be issuing full refunds to all of our donors. We greatly appreciate your support.”

Nicole Wapple, a spokesperson for the group, said anyone who donated to the cause will get their money back. Reimbursements started at 2 p.m. Monday, she said.

“GoFundMe has advised us that donors will receive a full refund in three to seven business days,” the group’s statement added. “Those who donated through the website will be contacted and fully refunded.

“While we are disappointed that we cannot proceed, we would like to assure our supporters that we are committed to advocating for our natural resource sector, and our national economy.

“The Resource Coalition has a number of exciting events planned for 2019.”

Wapple wouldn’t elaborate on the specific reasons behind the cancellation.

“There were a few different challenges that we didn’t think were in our control,” she explained.

“It’s disappointing. But last year was a huge year for us and the whole coalition in terms of advancement and advocacy.”