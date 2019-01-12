Alberta truck convoy in support of pipelines rolls through Red Deer

Another pro-pipeline rally was held in Alberta on Saturday.

Truck drivers working in the oil and gas industry took to the streets of Red Deer Saturday morning, calling for the federal and provincial governments to take action on pipeline construction.

Saturday’s convoy was a continuation of rally’s held around Alberta.

During the holiday season, there were several convoys in communities across the province, including in Nisku, Whitecourt, Medicine Hat and Edson.

Earlier this week, there was a rally held in Slave Lake where more than 1,000 people attended and nearly 300 trucks joined a convoy that wound its way through the community.

The convoys are to protest against federal actions that critics say will make building pipelines more difficult.

Those actions include Bill C-69 to revamp the National Energy Board and Bill C-48, which would ban oil tanker traffic on British Columbia’s northern coast.

