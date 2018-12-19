Nisku truck convoy and pro-pipeline rally expected to draw hundreds

As Albertans continue to be frustrated with what they see as a lack of real, tangible progress on getting the province’s oil to foreign markets, hundreds of people are expected to gather for a convoy and rally south of Edmonton on Wednesday.

A 22-kilometre long truck convoy will make its way through the Nisku industrial area, where many oil and gas companies have been affected by the low price of Alberta crude.

Truckers for Pipelines, which is organizing the rally and convoy, is urging trucks of all shapes and sizes “to come out to show support for the Canadian oil and gas industry and Canadian families from coast to coast.”

Organizers claim about 100 trucks from the Drayton Valley area will be in the convoy, which is also expected to attract people from elsewhere in central Alberta and the Edmonton region.

Those attending the convoy will gather at Blackjacks Roadhouse (2110 Sparrow Dr.), at 10 a.m. and depart at 11:30 a.m.

The 22-kilometre route is: Blackjacks Roadhouse to south on Sparrow Drive, east on 65 Avenue, north on 45 Street, east on Allard Avenue, north on 43 Street, east on 77 Avenue, north on 39 Street, east on Airport Road, north on 7 Street, east on 12 Avenue, north on 8 Street, west on 25 Avenue, south on 4 Street to Highway 625.

The convoy in support of building more pipelines will coincide with the arrival of federal Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer.

He is attending two events: a mini-town hall and site tour of Ensign Drilling at 12:30 p.m. hosted by Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors, and another town hall in the city at the Edmonton Inn (11834 Kingsway Ave.) at 4 p.m.

Alberta critical of Ottawa’s $1.6B for energy sector

The convoy comes one day after Premier Rachel Notley said Ottawa’s new $1.6-billion aid package for the oilpatch will help, but is essentially tone deaf and won’t fix the pipeline bottleneck crippling the province.

Federal Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi announced the package in Edmonton Tuesday. The money, largely in the form of corporate loans, is aimed at helping companies stay afloat, buy new equipment and diversify.

Notley called the announcement a start.

“We don’t need help finding more markets. We need help moving our product, and I don’t know that we could have been much more clear about that,” Notley said Tuesday in Calgary. “Offering Alberta business owners and industry the opportunity to go further in debt is not any kind of long-term solution.

“Especially not when we are a province and we are talking about an industry that is very good at being profitable if given the freedom to do so.”

Political opponents dismissed the money as a politically motivated and ultimately ineffective gesture. Scheer claimed the money was an “election-year attempt to trick western Canadians into thinking (Prime Minister Justin Trudeau) cares,” and United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney said it was “too little, too late for those families suffering.”

Pro-pipeline rallies popping up across Alberta

In recent weeks, there have been demonstrations and protests around the province, demanding Canada step up to help Alberta’s oil industry given its broader beneficial impact on the national economy.

A rally organized by the pro-oilsands groups Oilfield Dads and Rally4Resources in Grande Prairie this past weekend was followed by a convoy of more than 600 trucks blasting their horns. RCMP estimated more than 1,500 people attended that rally in the northwestern Alberta city.

There was also a large, heated rally organized by Canada Action in Calgary on Monday.

Those demonstrations have included so-called yellow vest protesters. Some of those demonstrators came to Sohi’s news conference, standing in the back, videotaping the speech, and muttering their displeasure.

In recent weeks, Notley has ordered Alberta oil companies to cut production to prop up prices, and has called for Trudeau to help the province buy more rail cars to get oil to market in the short term. Sohi’s package did not include money for that.

Although the price for Alberta crude has rebounded slightly from just $11 a barrel late last month, it is still trading at between $26 and $28. That’s about half of what Texas producers get.

The price gap is costing Canada’s economy an estimated $80 million per day, according to both the Alberta and federal governments.

