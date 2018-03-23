Trans Mountain protesters stage sit-in at Calgary’s Kinder Morgan Canada offices

Five protesters from Climate Justice Edmonton have zip-tied themselves to the reception doors of Kinder Morgan Canada’s Calgary offices on the 27th floor of the tower.

READ MORE: 1 officer kicked in the head, others hurt while arresting Trans Mountain protesters

A number of Calgary police officers were also on scene Friday morning.

No one had been taken into custody as of 10 a.m. MT.

The protesters were chanting in opposition to Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

READ MORE: Police use ERT to extract protesting grandpa from tree at Kinder Morgan worksite

The protest coincides with events at the offices of 44 MPs across Canada, also in opposition to the pipeline. Protests in Burnaby, B.C. took place earlier this week.

Calgary police in lobby of @KM_Canada building in #YYC. Police vehicles outside as well. Protest / sit-in still ongoing by group inside. @GlobalCalgary @GlobalNational pic.twitter.com/NnVUcvDdjO — Reid Fiest (@ReidFiest) March 23, 2018

READ MORE: Canadians split 50-50 on B.C.-Alberta pipeline spat, but more say project delays are wrong: poll

The Trudeau government approved the Kinder Morgan project in 2016, but the pipeline has since faced permit fights and challenges from the B.C. government.

The $7.9-billion expansion would triple the amount of Alberta crude going from Edmonton to the port in Burnaby, B.C.

With a file from The Canadian Press