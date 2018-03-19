‘Come and get me boys’: Juno-nominated grandpa takes to the trees in pipeline protest

A former Juno nominee and grandfather of two from Ontario has set up camp mid-air to stop Kinder Morgan from cutting trees at the Westbridge Marine terminal.

Terry Christenson made the trip down to B.C. and has nestled his hammock between branches about 50 feet up in the air.

Taking it to another level: 70 year-old Terry Christenson has climbed a tree inside the #KinderMorgan Westbridge Terminal. He's got a hammock and food and I'm told he doesn't plan on coming down. #bcpoli #TransMountain #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/ioybOT21Mx — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin980) March 19, 2018

“I’m doing this for the grandchildren of the world, including mine and their children,” said the 70-year-old. “This is insane, you can’t even quantify how much fresh water this pipeline crosses.”

“This is a challenge to them. Come and get me boys.”

Protesters have been tying themselves to gates and machinery in an effort to disrupt work on the controversial pipeline project.

Burnaby RCMP says it arrested 28 people on Saturday for breaching a permanent court-ordered injunction that prevents protesters from blocking access to Trans Mountain work sites. That followed arrests on Friday and the previous week.

Christenson said he climbed the barbed-wire fence at the crack of dawn so no one could see him.

“I watched the workers come in as the light came into the sky and they didn’t notice me. I was really quiet,” he said. “Until one guy looked up and said, ‘How the heck did you get up there?'”

He said he has plenty of food and no plans to come down.

Global News has reached out to Kinder Morgan and Burnaby RCMP for comment.