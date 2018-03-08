Burnaby RCMP make 6 anti-pipeline demonstration arrests in 4 days

Anti-pipeline demonstrators kept the Burnaby RCMP busy this week, with six arrests made in four days.

At around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, the RCMP were called to the area of the 8000-block of Shellmont Street to attend a report about a female who chained herself to a tree in a work zone, police said in a news release.

She was joined by two other females who held the chains and allegedly refused to leave. The trio was arrested for mischief.

On Wednesday, police responded at about 10 a.m. to a report of a protester who chained himself to a tree in a work zone in the same area.

Asked to leave numerous times, the male allegedly refused to do so, or to unchain himself. Mounties arrested him for mischief.

Tuesday saw Burnaby RCMP called to an area outside Westridge Marine Terminal in the 7000-block of Bayview Drive.

There, reports had emerged of demonstrators who were trying to block work vehicles access to the site.

Mounties spent the morning trying to urge protesters to move off the road; all but one, a 47-year-old female, observed police direction.

She was arrested for mischief at about 10:30 a.m.

Burnaby RCMP were also called to an area outside Westridge Marine Terminal on Monday, after a report of an individual jumping on top of a work vehicle.

A 25-year-old man had climbed atop a fully-loaded semi-truck and trailer work vehicle, police said.

Officers tried to see him down from the truck, but he refused.

The man then tried to escape officers by running along the semi-trucks’ bed, “placing both himself and responding police officers at risk of serious injury,” police said.

Police later arrested the man and took him down from the truck safely.

He faces a potential mischief charge.

The Burnaby RCMP said they’re an “impartial party” and that they’re “there to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”

“Demonstrators have a right to lawful, peaceful and safe protest and companies have a right to complete their work,” said a news release.

“Burnaby RCMP is working hard to ensure that both of these rights are protected and that all parties and the public are kept safe.”