Burnaby
March 17, 2018 12:32 pm

Protesters return to Burnaby to block Trans Mountain pipeline

By Online News Producer  Global News

Indigenous chiefs and elders lead thousands of people in a march during a protest against the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday March 10, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A new wave of protests kicked off in Burnaby Saturday as activists looked to block construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

The Protect the Inlet campaign, which brought thousands of people marching to Kinder Morgan’s facility on Burnaby Mountain, is organizing this weekend’s demonstration as well.

The organizers, including Coast Salish spiritual leaders and other First Nations members, are looking to delay the site’s tree logging operation before it’s set to complete by March 26.

A statement from the Protect the Inlet campaign said nesting migratory birds will arrive that day, forcing logging work to be put on hold until August.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as it develops….

