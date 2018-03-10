Thousands march in Burnaby to protest Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

A massive crowd of anti-pipeline demonstrators descended upon Burnaby Saturday morning to protest the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Environmentalists and Indigenous leaders, including Coast Salish members who organized the Protect the Inlet event, banged drums and sang as they marched from the Lake City Way Skytrain station to the Kinder Morgan terminal on Burnaby Mountain.

The crowd of protesters near the train station quickly grew throughout the morning, as people arrived by train and bus from across Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, and the Southern Gulf Islands to join the rally.

By the time the protesters started marching to Kinder Morgan, at least a thousand people had gathered, with some estimating up to two thousand had shown up.

Organizers are hoping to delay Kinder Morgan’s tree-clearing work, which is set to be completed by March 26, in order to put the pipeline behind schedule.

The event is going forward despite Friday’s interim injunction that aims to prevent protesters from coming within 50 metres of the Burnaby and Westridge Marine terminals. Vancouver city councillor Adriane Carr said the injunction was a bold move.

“It’s a belligerent gesture. I mean I think its already steaking out the ground that it’s going to be a conflict,” said Carr. “It doesn’t need to be a conflict. This can be a peaceful protest.”

But at least one organizer who talked to police before the protest said the 50-metre rule won’t be enforced during the rally.

Demonstrators say the event sends a clear message to Kinder Morgan that the pipeline will only be harmful to communities and the environment.

“I’m really concerned about putting a piece of infrastructure in that’s going to pump out tarsands and bitumen for 30 years,” Janet Silman said.

“We don’t have 30 years. We’ve got climate change happening now.”

Counter-protest planned

A pro-pipeline rally was also scheduled to take place Saturday afternoon at Vancouver’s Jack Poole Plaza.

The event was organized by Resource Works and other pro-energy groups, who are pushing the federal government to keep its promise to go ahead with the project.

The Trans Mountain pipeline is set to increase the capacity of oil products flowing from Alberta to the B.C. coast to 890,000 barrels from 300,000 barrels.

Background

The $7.4-billion project will expand an existing 1,150-kilometre pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby.

The proposal was first put forward in 2013. The National Energy Board (NEB) approved the expansion in 2016, subject to 157 conditions.

The project will involve 980 kilometres of new pipeline, 12 new pump stations and 20 new tanks.

The new line will carry heavier oil, known as bitumen, diluted with a chemical condensate and pump close to 900,000 barrels a day. This would almost triple its current capacity.

