Trans Mountain granted interim injunction against blockades at 2 B.C. terminals

VANCOUVER – A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has granted Trans Mountain an interim injunction aimed at preventing anti-pipeline activists from protesting construction at two terminals in Burnaby.

The company listed 15 individuals, along with John Doe, Jane Doe and “persons unnamed” in a notice of civil claim as part of its request to restrict protesters from coming within 50 metres of the facilities.

READ MORE: Burnaby RCMP make 6 anti-pipeline demonstration arrests in 4 days

Justice Kenneth Affleck agreed with that condition today and said the injunction will last until Wednesday, when a hearing on the matter will continue.

Casey Leggett, a lawyer for one of the named people, had challenged the 50-metre request, saying that would cover a road near the Westridge Marine Terminal, where people should be allowed to walk or protest peacefully without fearing they’ll be arrested.

WATCH: Global News coverage of anti-pipeline protests:

Kyle Friesen, a lawyer representing the RCMP, said the force doesn’t want to squelch anyone’s right to protest, but a restricted area is needed to create a barrier so gatherings are peaceful, lawful and safe, especially if trees are falling to clear land for construction.

Calgary-based Trans Mountain said in the notice of claim that protesters have obstructed roads it requires to access the Westridge Marine Terminal in order to build a new dock complex with three berths.

Anti-pipeline demonstrators kept the Burnaby RCMP busy this week, with six arrests made in four days.

LISTEN: Alberta oil worker talks to Lynda Steele about the benefits of the Kinder Morgan pipeline



~With files from Jesse Ferreras