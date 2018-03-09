Trans Mountain protesters
March 9, 2018 6:40 pm
Updated: March 9, 2018 6:42 pm

Trans Mountain granted interim injunction against blockades at 2 B.C. terminals

By Camille Bains The Canadian Press

Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Expansion Project's Westeridge loading dock is seen in Burnaby, B.C., in a November 25, 2016, file photo

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VANCOUVER – A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has granted Trans Mountain an interim injunction aimed at preventing anti-pipeline activists from protesting construction at two terminals in Burnaby.

The company listed 15 individuals, along with John Doe, Jane Doe and “persons unnamed” in a notice of civil claim as part of its request to restrict protesters from coming within 50 metres of the facilities.

Justice Kenneth Affleck agreed with that condition today and said the injunction will last until Wednesday, when a hearing on the matter will continue.

Casey Leggett, a lawyer for one of the named people, had challenged the 50-metre request, saying that would cover a road near the Westridge Marine Terminal, where people should be allowed to walk or protest peacefully without fearing they’ll be arrested.

Kyle Friesen, a lawyer representing the RCMP, said the force doesn’t want to squelch anyone’s right to protest, but a restricted area is needed to create a barrier so gatherings are peaceful, lawful and safe, especially if trees are falling to clear land for construction.

Calgary-based Trans Mountain said in the notice of claim that protesters have obstructed roads it requires to access the Westridge Marine Terminal in order to build a new dock complex with three berths.

Anti-pipeline demonstrators kept the Burnaby RCMP busy this week, with six arrests made in four days.

~With files from Jesse Ferreras

© 2018 The Canadian Press

