B.C. MPs Elizabeth May, Kennedy Stewart arrested at Kinder Morgan facility
Two Members of Parliament have been arrested at the Kinder Morgan facility on Burnaby Mountain after they defied a court injunction that banned protesters from disrupting construction work at both Trans Mountain terminals.
Saanich-Gulf Islands MP and Green Party leader Elizabeth May, and Burnaby South NDP MP Kennedy Stewart joined several dozen protesters and marched to the gate of the Kinder Morgan tank farm.
Once they were at the gate, police gave the MPs and other protesters 10 minutes to leave before they would be arrested.
“Today I will be crossing the injunction line, that means I will be risking arrest. I’m not here seeking arrest but I have to stand with my constituents,” Stewart said before his arrest.
The NDP MP said it was his “obligation” as an MP.
May shared Stewart’s sentiment, noting she wasn’t trying for an arrest but was willing to do so.
Dozens have been arrested since Jan. 1. Some officers have also reported injuries due to the arrests.
The $7.4-billion project will expand the existing 1,150-kilometre pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby.
The expansion is set to increase the capacity of oil products flowing from Alberta to the B.C. coast from 300,000 barrels to 890,000 barrels.
