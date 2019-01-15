Scandal-plagued Francophonie Games prompts New Brunswick government press conference Tuesday

The New Brunswick government is set to hold a press conference on Tuesday regarding the scandal-plagued 2021 Francophonie Games in Moncton.

The government has not released any details on the nature of the press conference, although they have been harshly critical of the games in the wake of ballooning costs.

Premier Blaine Higgs told Global News on Dec. 20 that the games “likely won’t happen” after the revelation that the games’ costs had ballooned from an original estimate of $17 million to $130 million.

Higgs has said the organizing committee has gone back to the drawing board to try and tackle the budget, but isn’t producing the numbers the province wants to see.

“The numbers that we have seen have gone up, not down. I mean, they’re still in the $100-million range, I think, and even higher,” said Higgs in December.

The situation has caused friction between the new provincial government and its federal counterparts.

“We remain committed to working with them to find a solution. It was the Government of New Brunswick that put forward the bid for these games, and, per our hosting policy, we remain ready to be a partner,” wrote Minister Dominic LeBlanc in an email to Global News.

The province had hoped that the federal government would be willing to pick up more of the tab. But with the federal government appearing unwilling to budge from its commitment to cover half of the games, and with the province only committing $10 million, it’s unlikely the numbers will add up. WATCH: N.B. cuts off funding for Francophonie Games organizing committee Even the economic benefits appear questionable, according to Moshe Lander, an economics professor at Concordia University in Montreal. “The way that it’s always sold is the idea of promising millions of dollars or billions of dollars in economic benefits that never materialize, an understating of costs that never comes in close to budget,” Lander says. “If nothing else, the message they send to the international community is that these games are not profitable and unless you’re prepared to put up taxpayer money and throw it down the toilet, it’s not worth pursuing in the first place.” Four members of the board of directors of the Francophonie Games resigned in December citing “undue controversy” that led them to believe they no longer had the confidence of the provincial government to continue their mandate. The press conference is expected to begin at 1:30 P.M. AT.