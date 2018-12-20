Cancellation of Francophone Games may be ‘inevitable,’ Premier Higgs says

An already-divided province continues to bear the pain of sticker shock surrounding the 2021 Francaphonie Games.

With costs ballooning to $130 million from an original estimate of $17 million, Premier Blaine Higgs is considering not holding the games at all.

“Given the situation I would say the decision is inevitable, they likely won’t happen,” Higgs said in an interview.

Higgs says the organizing committee has gone back to the drawing board to try and tackle the budget, but isn’t producing the numbers the province wants to see.

“The numbers that we have seen have gone up, not down. I mean, they’re still in the $100 million range, I think, and even higher,” said Higgs.

“We’re not going to resolve this in a financial term that will be acceptable. I think the decision is inevitable, really.”

The situation is causing friction between the provincial and federal governments as the province looks to the feds for more cash, who aren’t willing to pick up any more of the tab. The commitment is to cover half, and with the province only committing $10-million, it’s unlikely the numbers will add up.

“I think that the province understandably says that the bill is getting way, way, way too high,” said Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc during a meeting in Richibucto, N.B. on Tuesday.

“If the province decides to do more modest games or more affordable games, we would be happy to contribute 50 per cent.”

The cost of the games was inherited by the Tories and the bid was put forward by the previous Gallant government.

“For Higgs it’s a real collision of a few different issues. It’s a collision of fiscal responsibility up against the French-English issue,” explained J.P. Lewis, a political scientist from the University of New Brunswick.

And at a time when the Higgs government is slashing budgets and looking for savings, the games aren’t high on the priority list.

“We have to draw this to a head not later than let’s say to mid-to-end of January at the latest, so this won’t carry on through next year,” adds Higgs.

Higgs says the organizing committee has spent $2.5 million so far, adding that he won’t allow them to continue spending money while trying to justify it.