Edmonton Oilers bust out against Sabres

The Edmonton Oilers scored three goals in the first four-and-a-half minutes of Monday night’s game against Buffalo on their way to a 7-2 drubbing of the Sabres at Rogers Place.

The teams combined for five goals in the first 8:57 of the game.

The Sabres’ Casey Mittelstadt opened it up with a deflection goal 1:00 into the game.

Oilers forward Zack Kassian tied it when his long shot went in off the stick of Sabres defenceman Zach Bogosian.

The Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tipped in a Caleb Jones point shot just 50 seconds later. Then, Kassian sped in front and knifed in a pass from Toby Rieder, giving the Oilers three goals in 1:55.

Evan Rodrigues got one back for the Sabres, who outshot the Oilers 15-8 in the first.

READ MORE: Darnell Nurse rips hardest shot at Edmonton Oilers’ skills competition

Just 24 seconds into the second, Sabres defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen fell at the offensive blue line. Oilers captain Connor McDavid jumped on the loose puck and beat Buffalo netminder Carter Hutton on a breakaway.

Less than five minutes later, the Sabres’ Marco Scandella turned the puck over in front to Oilers forward Milan Lucic, who rifled home his third of the season. Hutton was replaced by Linus Ullmark after allowing five goals on 12 shots.

READ MORE: Lack of offence plagues Edmonton Oilers again in loss to Coyotes

Lucic tallied again early in the third and later, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl added a power play goal to make it 7-2.

Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen made 41 saves, including breakaway stops on Tage Thompson in the second and on Kyle Okposo late in the third.

The Oilers (22-21-3) will visit Vancouver on Wednesday.

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the Edmonton Oilers’ 2018-19 season.