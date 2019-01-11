Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl voted into 2019 All-Star Game

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will have some familiar company in San Jose later this month for the NHL All-Star Game.

Fellow Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl won the Last Men In vote for the Pacific Division, meaning he will make his all-star debut when festivities take place on Jan. 25 and 26.

This is the first year the league has done a fan vote to name the last player on each division’s roster. Draisaitl was up against one representative from each of the other teams in the division.

McDavid was named captain of the Pacific Divison team in December.

Draisaitl is currently tied for 10th in NHL scoring with 54 points and is on pace to establish a new career high in points.

Other winners are Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (Atlantic Division), Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang (Metropolitan Division) and Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog (Central Division).

The skills competition takes place on Jan. 25, while the All-Star Game itself goes down the following night.