‘Openly masturbating’ man reported on social media sparks Transit Police probe

Transit Police are investigating a social media report of videos showing a man masturbating on public transit.

Sgt. Clint Hampton said investigators were made aware of a social media post “discussing a male who had been openly masturbating in public areas throughout Vancouver and that included the Vancouver transit system.”

The post refers to videos uploaded to a pornography website.

Hampton said investigators are reviewing the videos to determine whether “an offence has occurred and whether or not that offence has occurred on the transit system in Metro Vancouver.”

He went on to say Transit Police will be liaising with police in other jurisdictions as there are reports of incidents occurring in public areas throughout Vancouver.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Transit Police tip line at 604-516-7419.

Hampton reminds the public that anyone who is the victim of an offence, or witnesses an offence, can contact Transit Police by text at 87-77-77.