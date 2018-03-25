Passenger suffers broken arm, cracked sternum after argument over bus seat: Transit Police

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are asking the public to help identify a man and woman who are suspects in an alleged violent assault on a 61-year-old woman.

The victim boarded a 96B bus at the Surrey Central SkyTrain station on March 20 around 6:30 p.m. and sat next to the suspect, who apparently was saving the seat for her husband.

That led to an argument and the suspect allegedly used her hip and shoulder to force the woman off the seat and onto the floor, Transit Police said.

The husband sat down in the seat as the victim got up and sat behind the couple.

The woman took a photo of the suspects with her cellphone and that’s when things allegedly turned violent.

The female suspect allegedly grabbed the victim by the hair and pulled her body over the back of the seat, striking her head and chest on the metal handrail repeatedly while threatening to kill her, Transit Police said.

The male suspect allegedly grabbed the victim’s cellphone from another passenger who had picked it up off the floor.

As the couple got off the bus at King George Boulevard and 88 Avenue, the victim tried to follow them to get her cellphone back and the male suspect threw the phone on the ground.

The suspect couple left, walking into the Bear Creek Business Plaza and police were notified.

The victim was taken to hospital with a broken arm, a cracked sternum and head trauma.

The suspects are described as:

– A South Asian female, 30 to 35 years old, five-foot-six with a medium build, long black hair in a ponytail, wearing a purple/maroon jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, patterned leggings, purple socks and black shoes.

– A South Asian male, 30 to 35 years old, five-foot-ten, short dark hair, beard and moustache, wearing an olive green hoodie with a light circle-shaped logo on the chest and a bright-coloured hood lining, black shorts, black shoes and carrying a red “Good Life Fitness” duffel bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Transit Police at 604-516-7419.