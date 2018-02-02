Transit Police looking for suspect in News Years alleged sexual assault

Crime
Metro Vancouver Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an alleged sexual assault that took place on New Year’s day.

Police say a 21-year-old woman and her two friends were on their way home and boarded a Millennium-Line SkyTrain at the Broadway and Commercial station around 2:30 a.m.

The suspect and his two friends boarded the same train car as them.

The women say the men tried to talk to them but they felt uncomfortable. They ignored the group until the 21-year-old commented on the suspect’s hair.

Police say that’s when the man allegedly approached her, grabbed her by the face and licked her lips with his tongue.

The victim pushed the suspect away and moved to the other side of the train car.

The men got off the train at Lougheed SkyTrain station.

“The Metro Vancouver Transit Police would like to commend the victim for her bravery and courage to come forward and share her story with us,” reads a release from Transit Police.

The suspect is described as Middle Eastern male, 23 to 24 years-old, 5’6” tall, with a thin build and dyed faded blonde hair. He was wearing earrings, a blue jean jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Transit Police at 604-515-8300.

