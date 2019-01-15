Lifestyle
January 15, 2019 12:00 pm
Updated: January 15, 2019 12:16 pm

Super Awesome Science Show Recap: What going keto can do for you

By

Health expert Desiree Nielson explains the keto diet.

On this week’s episode of The Super Awesome Science Show, we dig into the nature of the ketogenic diet, its history, and what good it can do for you.

There are all sorts of diets but only a few have proven to be effective at helping you lose weight. One of the most popular options that also works is the ketogenic diet. It’s known as a fat buster as it helps to melt away unwanted fat while improving your metabolic health.

We first start with Desiree Nielsen, a registered dietitian, author, and television host. She helps us understand what the ketogenic diet does to our bodies and how best to find the right foods to improve your chances at losing weight.

READ MORE: Will the keto diet cause your skin to break out?

Then Dr. Roger McIntyre at the University of Toronto explains that there’s a potential hidden benefit of choosing the keto diet. It may help you emotionally and maintain your mental health. Although as he says, this isn’t quite ready for prime time, you’ll want to hear how the latest research may one day help us to stay balanced naturally.

In our SASS class, we pour a little cold water on the keto diet by finding out just how much weight we can expect to lose and how long the diet will keep burning the fat. Adrienne Lindblad, knowledge translation and evidence coordinator for the College of Family Physicians, tells us that when it comes to weight loss, the keto diet may not be your first choice.

READ MORE: Stop obsessing over weight loss — focus on these 4 goals instead

If you enjoy The Super Awesome Science Show, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts and be sure to tell a friend about the show. Thanks to you, we’ve been nominated for a Canadian Podcast Award as Outstanding Science and Medicine Series. Let’s keep the awesome momentum going together!

Twitter: @JATetro

Email: thegermguy@gmail.com

Guests:
Desiree Nielsen
Registered Dietitian
Twitter: @desireerd

Dr. Roger S. McIntyre
University of Toronto

Adrienne Lindblad
College of Family Physicians
Twitter: @ajlindblad

