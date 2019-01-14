Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger engaged

A whirlwind romance is leading to an engagement for actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Pratt, 39, shared a photo of his 29-year-old fiancée wearing an engagement ring on Instagram Monday.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!💍🙏♥️,” Pratt captioned the photo.

There’s no word on when and where the wedding will take place.

Schwarzenegger is the elder daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. She authored the children’s book Maverick and Me in 2017 and the positive self-image book Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back in 2010.

The engagement comes over a year after Pratt and Anna Faris announced their separation in August 2017.

Pratt, who is 39, got divorced in the fall from actress Faris after nearly nine years of marriage. They share a son, Jack, who was born in August 2012.

Pratt and Faris settled their divorce in November and waived their right to spousal support.

— With files from the Associated Press