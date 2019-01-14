7 windows of Lindsay home smashed overnight: police
Police in Lindsay are investigating after the windows of a home were smashed overnight Sunday.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say just after midnight, an occupant of a home on Angeline Street North woke up to the sound of smashing glass at the front of the residence.
Police responded to a 911 call and discovered seven windows at the front of the home were broken. Officers searched the area but failed to locate a suspect.
Police do not believe anyone entered the home during the incident.
Anyone with information on the act of mischief is asked to call City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.
