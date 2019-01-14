7 windows of Lindsay home smashed overnight: police

Police in Lindsay are investigating after the windows of a home were smashed overnight Sunday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say just after midnight, an occupant of a home on Angeline Street North woke up to the sound of smashing glass at the front of the residence.

READ MORE: Drivers in collision charged with failing to stop for school bus in City of Kawartha Lakes

Police responded to a 911 call and discovered seven windows at the front of the home were broken. Officers searched the area but failed to locate a suspect.

Police do not believe anyone entered the home during the incident.

READ MORE: City of Kawartha Lakes school targeted by vandals

Anyone with information on the act of mischief is asked to call City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.