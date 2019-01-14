Crime
January 14, 2019 11:08 am

Drivers in collision charged with failing to stop for school bus in City of Kawartha Lakes

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Two drivers involved in a collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes have been charged for failing to stop for a school bus.

Two young drivers have been charged following a collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday.

An officer responded to the two-vehicle collision on Portage Road in the Kirkfield area, about 35 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Police say no injuries were reported.

However, OPP say both vehicles allegedly had passed a school bus prior to the collision. As a result, both drivers were charged.

Kate Francis, 20, of Newmarket, Ont., and Gillian Gawron, 21, of Guelph, were charged with failing to stop for a school bus, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

No other details were provided on the incident.

