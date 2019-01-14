Drivers in collision charged with failing to stop for school bus in City of Kawartha Lakes
Two young drivers have been charged following a collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday.
An officer responded to the two-vehicle collision on Portage Road in the Kirkfield area, about 35 kilometres north of Lindsay.
Police say no injuries were reported.
However, OPP say both vehicles allegedly had passed a school bus prior to the collision. As a result, both drivers were charged.
Kate Francis, 20, of Newmarket, Ont., and Gillian Gawron, 21, of Guelph, were charged with failing to stop for a school bus, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.
No other details were provided on the incident.
