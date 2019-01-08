City of Kawartha Lakes school targeted by vandals

OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes are investigating a rash of vandalism at a public school.

On Monday, police attended Dr. George Hall Public School in Little Britain, about 15 kilometres south of Lindsay, after staff discovered that the school’s gymnasium window had been smashed and shaving cream was dispensed on windows.

Police say it’s the latest in the string of vandalism at the school on Eldon Road. Recently, they investigated a vehicle doing “donuts” on the sports field, damage to electrical boxes and the exterior of the school being covered with eggs and tomatoes.

Anyone having information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit online.