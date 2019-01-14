Canadian sentenced to death in China for drug smuggling

Canadian citizen Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was sentenced to death on Monday for drug smuggling charges.

Schellenberg was detained four years ago for smuggling “an enormous amount of drugs” into China, according to Dalian.runsky.com, a news portal operated by Dalian authorities.

Schellenberg denied he was a criminal, and said he was a tourist.

Dalian Intermediate People’s Court in the northeast province of Liaoning retried Schellenberg, after prosecutors said the original 15-year sentence was too lenient, the court said in a brief statement on its website.

Global Affairs Canada has not yet replied to a request for comment from Global News. Previously, a spokesperson said it has been following the case for several years and has been providing “consular assistance to the Canadian citizen since they were first detained in Liaoning, China.”

The news comes amid tensions between Canada and China over the detention of Chinese businesswoman Meng Wanzhou in December. Wanzhou is the CFO of Chinese technology company, Huawei.

Since her arrest, two Canadians were detained in China on charges of spying. Others have been detained because of issues with their visa.

*with a file from Reuters