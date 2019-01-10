Canadian consular officials meet again with Michael Kovrig, detained in China exactly a month ago

Exactly one month after he was first detained in China, Canadian consular officials have finally secured a second meeting with Michael Kovrig.

In a press release issued Thursday, Global Affairs Canada said its officials in China were able to meet with Kovrig earlier that same day and plan to continue to push for further access to him in the future.

However, they declined to provide further updates on the conditions in which Kovrig is being detained or on his wellbeing, citing the Privacy Act.

News of the visit comes after officials confirmed earlier this week that they had been able to get a second meeting with Michael Spavor, who has also been detained by the Chinese since last month.

Chinese officials say both have been detained on accusations of endangering national security.

Canada says the detentions are “arbitrary.”

Both men were detained days after RCMP arrested Meng Wanzhou, the CFO of China’s technological crown jewel, Huawei.

She is currently out on bail in Vancouver awaiting the outcome of a U.S. extradition request.

American officials have until the end of January to formally file the paperwork to proceed with the request.

Meng’s company is accused of using a subsidiary to skirt U.S. sanctions on Iran.

She denies the allegations.

Chinese officials have hinted that both Kovrig and Spavor may have been detained as retaliation for Meng’s arrest.

And earlier this week, the Chinese ambassador to Canada published an op-ed accusing Canada and Western allies calling for the release of Kovrig and Spavor of “white supremacy” for not also calling for the release of Meng, who was arrested in accordance with the extradition treaty between Canada and the U.S.

Australia, the EU, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, and, most recently, the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, have all spoken out in support of the Canadian position over the past month.

Global Affairs Canada said it plans to continue the push for their release.