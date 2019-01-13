Fallen Vancouver Island firefighter honoured with full line of duty service

Hundreds of people turned out in foggy Port Alberni weather for an honour guard procession to pay tribute to a fallen firefighter.

Carla Kulczycki died earlier this month at the age of 46 after a 16-month battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form a brain cancer associated with her work as a firefighter.

Friends and colleagues remembered her Sunday as a team player and someone who was heavily involved in both the department’s social activities and the community.

“She’s a dedicated, hard-working, loyal person who she just got it done and she was there for everybody all the time and she’s going to be deeply, deeply missed,” said Const. Jennifer Maher with the Saanich police.

“Carla was a teammate. She was the champion of the underdogs, she was the person who you could call on for anything, anytime, anywhere, anyhow. She wanted to make a difference in her life and she certainly did,” said Jeannette Badovinac, a Port Alberni teacher.

Kulczycki was a 16-year veteran of the Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department and was given a full line of duty service.