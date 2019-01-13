Daughter of missing Vancouver Island woman pleads for details in 14-year-old cold case

Almost 14 years after a Vancouver Island woman disappeared, one of her daughters is speaking out for the first time, in the hopes of reawakening the cold case.

Belinda Cameron, 42, was last seen on May 11, 2005, at a Shoppers Drug Mart in the 800-block of Esquimalt Road.

“She was always laughing and smiling, so I think that’s where my and my sister get it from,” her daughter Zoe Cameron Johnson told Global News.

Johnson and her sister grew up in foster care, but say they still remember their mother and that she gave them up so they could have a better life, as she struggled with mental health and addiction issues.

It was nearly a month after her last sighting that she was reported missing. When investigators did finally enter her apartment, they found her disability cheque uncashed.

An extensive search that year failed to turn up any trace of Cameron.

Cameron was recently the subject of a Crime Stoppers video and investigators are hopeful that by telling her story and sharing her image again someone will remember a new detail.

For Johnson, it’s a matter of getting some closure.

“I told myself she ran away for the first couple of years, but it didn’t really make sense. So now I kind of think it was foul play,” she said.

“We still haven’t moved on, we don’t have any answers. So if you knew her or any information around that time, come forward so my family can move on.”

The case remains under investigation by Victoria police as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.