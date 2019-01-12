Guildford’s huge Canadian flag getting replaced once again

The large Canadian flag at Surrey’s Barnes Wheaton GM car dealership has been missing for a several weeks.

Guildford’s expensive flag is out for the count again, and this time it’s taking a bit longer to get replaced.

The flag, which costs about $6,000 was destroyed during December’s windstorm.

Just a month earlier, on Nov. 2, the flag had to be replaced because of a different windstorm.

General sales manager Devron Quast of the Barnes Wheaton GM, where the flag stands, says it has to be restored at least three times a year, but it’s always worth it.

“That flag flying up there has always been such an iconic symbol for the area, so it’s something that we’re committed to keep going with, making sure it’s there,” he said.

Annually, it costs the car dealership about $40,000 to maintain.

“We put that in our budget each year, to make sure we have the flag there for community and for people to see it. It’s a great sense of pride for us here,” he added.

The flag is set to be replaced next week.