Junior hockey: Steam stun Chiefs, Vees roll past Kings

A round-up of results from junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Prince George 7, Kelowna 2

At Prince George, the Cougars scored early and often in a Friday night rout of the Rockets.

Josh Maser, with two goals, Ethan Browne and Matej Toman, with goals in the first period, plus Cole Moberg, with two, and Jack Sander scored for Prince George (14-22-1-2), which led 4-0 and 5-1 at the period breaks.

Leif Mattson, who scored at 19:26 of the second, and Nolan Foote, at 14:03 of the third, replied for Kelowna (17-20-3-1).

Roman Basran started in goal for Kelowna, but didn’t last long, giving up three goals on 11 shots in just 12:34. James Porter was 22-for-26 in relief. For Prince George, Taylor Gauthier stopped 18 of 20 shots.

Kelowna was 2-for-2 on the power play while Prince George was 2-for-6. The attendance was 2,577. The two teams play meet again Saturday night in Prince George.

Déjà vu, the Rockets and Cougars go head to head for the second night in a row.

📍 CN Centre

🆚 @PGCougars

📝 https://t.co/h7UexjZBlS

— Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) January 12, 2019

In other WHL action, the Prince Albert Raiders (36-5-0-1) jumped back into the win column after a rare loss earlier in the week. On Friday, the Raiders posted a 4-2 win over the visiting Portland Winterhawks (25-12-3-2).

Brett Leason scored the game winner at 8:52 of the third, with Sean Montgomery adding an empty-net goal at 18:38 to seal the win. Portland outshot Prince Albert 29-27.

The Raiders doubled up the Winterhawks on Friday night at the Art Hauser Centre.

Two nights earlier, on Wednesday, the Seattle Thunderbirds (14-21-4-0) stunned Prince Albert by beating the host Raiders 4-1. The T-Birds also outshot the Raiders, 34-33 and went 0-for-5 on the power play. Prince Albert was 0-for-3 with the extra man.

The Raiders will visit the Rockets on Saturday, January 19.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

West Kelowna 4, Merritt 3 (OT)

At Merritt, Mike Hardman scored the game-winning goal, in overtime, as the Warriors trimmed the Centennials.

Andrew Viggars, who opened the scoring at 2:19 of the first period, Max Bulawka and Lucas Cullen also scored for West Kelowna (23-19-0-1), which led 3-2 after 40 minutes.

Jackson Munro, with two goals, and Matthew Kopperud, who tied the game at 16:19 of the third, replied for Merritt (26-13-2-1).

Connor Hopkins stopped 36 of 39 shots for the Warriors while Austin Roden faced 44 shots, turning aside 40 for Merritt. The Warriors were 1-for-4 on the power play while the Cents were 3-for-5. The attendance was 448.

Penticton 5, Powell River 3

At Penticton, the new-look Vees, after making a flurry of trade deals earlier in the week, nearly outshot the Kings by a two-to-one margin in posting a two-goal win on Friday night.

Here are the highlights from last nights win over the Powell River Kings!

Eric Linell and Luke Loheit, with two goals apiece, and James Miller scored for Penticton (26-12-1-2), which led 4-3 after two periods. Ryan Brushett, Levi Glasman and Ethan Schmunk replied for Powell River (24-15-1-0).

The Vees outshot the Kings 40-23. Jack LaFontaine stopped 20 shots for Penticton, with Mitch Adamyk turning aside 35 shots for Powell River. The Vees were 3-for-8 on the power play while the Kings were 1-for-5. The attendance was 2,924.

Vernon 4, Salmon Arm 1

At Vernon, Aidan Porter nearly had a perfect night, stopping 27 of 28 shots, as the Vipers downed the Silverbacks.

Coleton Bilodeau, Josh Latta, Connor Marritt and Elan Bar lev wise scored for Vernon (16-16-7-3), which led 2-1 and 3-1 at the period breaks. Matthew Verboon replied for Salmon Arm (19-17-4-0).

Matthew Armitage turned aside 35 of 39 shots for Salmon Arm.

The Vipers were 1-for-4 on the power play while the Silverbacks were 1-for-3. The attendance was 2.357.

In BCHL action for Saturday, Jan. 12, Nanaimo (22-18-0-0) visits Penticton, Powell River treks to Salmon Arm and West Kelowna hosts Alberni Valley (14-24-3-0).

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Summerland 4, Kelowna 3

At Kelowna, Mitchell Gove scored twice and Eric Scherger turned aside 36 of 39 shots as the Steam knocked off the league-leading Chiefs.

Cory Loring and Cody Swan also scored for Summerland (19-13-2-0-2), which led 2-0 and 3-1 at the period breaks, then had to hang on as the Chiefs rallied. Swan made it 4-1 at 11:46 of the third, but Kelowna scored twice in the next three minutes to make it 4-3.

That’ll do it for this one. @SteamKIJHL take a second one in a row from your Chiefs 4-3 on the back of a great game from Scherger.

— KelownaChiefs (@KelownaChiefs) January 12, 2019

Myles Mattila, Kaden Stewart and Tyler Love replied for Kelowna (31-2-1-0-2). Braeden Mitchell stopped 21 of 25 shots for the Chiefs.

Summerland was 1-for-7 on the power play while Kelowna was 2-for-6. The attendance was 426.

100 Mile House 5, Chase 4

At Chase, Julian Dewey scored in overtime as the Wranglers corralled the Heat in a game that featured 82 shots on net.

Kolby Page, Aidan Morrison, Nic Flinton and Joel Patsey scored in regulation for 100 Mile House (18-12-1-0-3) in the back-and-forth game.

The game was tied 2-2 after the first period, with Chase leading 3-2 after 40 minutes. The Wranglers tied the game at 12:40 of the third, with the two teams then swapping goals to make it 4-4.

Hayden Wiebe, Caleb Biensch, Russell Hassler and Evan Vinterlik replied for Chase (10-22-2-0-2).

Miles Minor stopped 44 of 48 shots for 100 Mile House. Geoff Drought turned aside 31 of 35 shots for Chase. The Wranglers were 2-for-4 on the power play while the Heat were 0-for-4. The attendance was 255.

Grand Forks 4, Beaver Valley 1

At Grand Forks, the Border Bruins pulled away with three unanswered goals to down the Nitehawks.

Sidney Cruz, with two goals, Rilee Poffenroth and Jake Huculak scored for Grand Forks (15-18-1-0-2), which led 2-1 after two periods. Bradley Ross, who made it 1-1 at 13:00 of the first, replied for Beaver Valley (18-14-2-0-2).

Saran Virdee stopped 30 of 33 shots for Beaver Valley, while Ross King turned aside 33 of 34 shots for Grand Forks. The Nitehawks were 0-for-7 on the power play while the Border Bruins were 1-for-5. The attendance was 384.

Revelstoke 5, North Okanagan 2

At Armstrong, the Grizzlies scored twice in the first period and twice in the third in beating the Knights.

Nathan Bailer, Jordan Kohlman, Josh Irvine, Ryan Pereverzoff and Tommy Bodtker scored for Revelstoke (29-4-0-0-0), which led 2-0 and 3-1 at the period breaks. Tyler Olsen and Alec McLeod replied for North Okanagan (11-22-0-1-0).

Noah Desouza stopped 32 of 34 shots for Revelstoke while Cayden Hamming turned aside 26 of 30 shots for North Okanagan. The Grizzlies were 0-for-2 on the power play while the Knights were 0-for-3. The attendance was 124.

Osoyoos 4, Princeton 0

At Osoyoos, Daniel Paul posted a shutout, stopping all 23 shots fired at him, as the Coyotes blanked the Posse.

Brock Maple, with two goals, Tyler Badger and Wyatt Wong scored for Osoyoos (13-20-2-0-1). Jaysen MacLean stopped 47 of 51 shots for Princeton (11-23-1-0-2).

Game final: 4-0 Badger PP (Sauer/Astorino), Marple PP (Michailides/Della Paolera), Wing PP (Badger), Marple PP (Michailides/Della Paolera)

Paul with the shutout

SOG: OC 51, @KIJHLPosse 23

Paul with the shutout

— Osoyoos Coyotes (@KIJHLCoyotes) January 12, 2019

The Posse were 0-for-4 on the power play while the Coyotes were 4-for-5. The attendance was 218.

In KIJHL action for Saturday, Jan. 12, Summerland is in Revelstoke, North Okanagan treks to Sicamous (12-16-3-0-3) and Nelson (25-9-1-1-0) hosts Grand Forks.