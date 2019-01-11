NHL star Taylor Hall gives back to his community

The 2nd annual Taylor Hall Minor Hockey tournament is being held this weekend at the Kingston Invista Centre.

The star forward for the New Jersey Devils is a graduate of the Greater-Kingston Minor Hockey Association. Last year he was named the most valuable player in the National Hockey League.

The popular event in Taylor’s name is for boys 9-12 years of age.

“We have 37 Atom and PeeWee teams from Ontario, Quebec and upstate New York,” said tournament director Philip MacLean.

“It’s a great chance to showcase our younger players,” continued MacLean. For many of them, it’s their first tournament and we want to make sure they have a wonderful experience both on and off the ice.”

The three-day hockey festival is being held in Kingston and at the Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee, with 86 games being played over the course of the weekend. Without dedicated volunteers, MacLean says they would not be able to stage such an event.

“We’re working out of several facilities so volunteers are the key to the success of this tournament,” continued MacLean.

“We hope everyone has a great memory of their trip to Kingston. We also hope they enjoy the International Hockey Hall of Fame at the Invista Centre and the good times they have with their friends and families. That’s what Taylor wants and that’s what this tournament is all about. Three days of hockey fun both on and off the ice.”

While Hall can’t be at the tournament himself, his parents have set up a showcase table with numerous trophies and plaques. Hall has also donated a number of valuable items to be auctioned off in support of the tournament.