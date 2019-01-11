Sports
January 11, 2019 1:00 am

Canucks winless skid grows to 3 with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER – Richard Panik scored his second goal of the game in overtime and added an assist to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

The Canucks clawed their way back from three separate one-goal deficits during regulation but couldn’t capture both points.

Nick Cousins and Conor Garland also scored for the Coyotes (19-21-3), who got 33 saves from Darcy Kuemper.

Sven Baertschi had a pair of goals for Vancouver (20-21-5) and Adam Gaudette added another.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 18-of-22 for the Canucks.

Vancouver had been shut out against both the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs last week and the sluggish Canucks offence carried into Thursday’s match up as the team failed to register a single shot through the first 15 minutes.

