Man dead after shooting at Scarborough apartment building

Toronto police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Scarborough apartment building late Friday.

Police said they received a call around 11:50 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the area of Dundalk Drive and Antrim Crescent.

When officers arrived, they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment at 100 Dundalk Dr.

READ MORE: Man in serious condition after shooting near Fort York

Emergency crews tried to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead.

Det. Rob North told reporters that he believes the man is approximately 35 to 40 years old, but has not been able to confirm his identify.

Police have not made any arrests, but said after reviewing surveillance footage from the area, they are seeking three male suspects ranging from 17 to 25 years old.

North said investigators are unsure if the victim lived in the apartment building.

READ MORE: Police seeking 2nd suspect after man arrested in Toronto shooting investigation

They believe the shooting was targeted.

Officers will be canvassing the area today for surveillance footage and potential witnesses.

The man’s death marks Toronto’s fourth homicide of 2019.

Watch: gun violence in Toronto