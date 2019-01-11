Man in serious condition after shooting near Fort York

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting near Fort York on Friday evening.

Police said they received a call just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the area of Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard.

When authorities arrived on scene, they located a man in his 20s who had been shot.

He was rushed to a local trauma centre in serious condition.

Police have not made any arrests or released suspect information but said there is a “heavy police presence” in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.