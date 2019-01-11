Man in serious condition after shooting near Fort York
Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting near Fort York on Friday evening.
Police said they received a call just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the area of Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard.
When authorities arrived on scene, they located a man in his 20s who had been shot.
READ MORE: Police seeking 2nd suspect after man arrested in Toronto shooting investigation
He was rushed to a local trauma centre in serious condition.
Police have not made any arrests or released suspect information but said there is a “heavy police presence” in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.