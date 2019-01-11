Police seeking 2nd suspect after man arrested in Toronto shooting investigation

Toronto police say a 25-year-old man has been arrested and a 27-year-old man is being sought after a shooting near Walpole and Greenwood avenues in Toronto’s east end.

Around 2:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 4, officers said they responded to reports that multiple shots had been fired.

Police said two cars, a grey Nissan Altima and a red Nissan Altima, were parked when an unknown man approached and began shooting at the vehicles.

Both cars, which had numerous occupants inside, shot back at the man, who then fled on foot, said police. The two vehicles allegedly followed the man as the exchange of gunfire continued.

According to police, one person inside a car was shot during the confrontation and sustained life-threatening injuries. Police said the man made his own way to a local hospital before being transferred to a Toronto trauma centre.

After the original incident, officers said more than one vehicle was seen leaving the scene and multiple shell casings were found on the ground. Investigators also said they found bullet holes in parked cars on the street.

Steven Karapetrove, 25, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit murder. He is expected to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Jan. 22.

Benvolio Valenski, 27, of Ajax, has been identified and is wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon endangering public peace, use of a firearm to commit an indictable offence, discharge of a firearm with intent, conspiracy to commit murder, occupation of a motor vehicle with a firearm, attempted murder and two counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.

