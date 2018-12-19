Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 19 2018 6:10pm 02:26 Ex-gang leader attempts to tackle gun violence as Toronto passes homicide record A former gang leader is weighing in on the record number of homicides in Toronto and offers solutions to the growing problem. Caryn Lieberman reports. Man shot and killed on downtown Toronto street <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4779170/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4779170/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?